ROE, Maureen Joan (nee Baldwin). Passed away peacefully on the 25th of February after a short illness aged 81. Dearly loved Mum of Chrissy and Dock, Karen and Richard and Dave and Jolanda. Loved Grandmother of Tayla and Caitlin. Loved sister of Gwen and Rob, Evelyn (Deceased) and Brian (Deceased). A service will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel at 11am Friday 1st of March 2019. A special thanks to Waikato Hospital & Resthome staff for their sensitive care & support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
