VERNON, Maureen Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on 7 March 2019 at Aria Rest home, Epsom. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, loving Mum of Cliff and Susanne, Anne and Peter, the late Mark and Michelle, devoted sister of the late Marge, and much loved Nan-Nan of Andrew and Laura, David and Jenny, Mike and Becky, Jono, Bob and Aleisha, Cam and Beks, and (great) Nan-Nan to Anna and Charlotte; Sammy, Lily and Lukey; Mia, Jakey and Maci; Alek; Amelia and Corban and friend to Kate, Diane and Kathy. Our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and support given by the staff at Aria Rest Home. You have been an amazing team to journey with. A service will be held for Maureen at Greyfriars Eden Epsom Presbyterian Church, Gardner Road, Epsom at 11am on Monday 11 March 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
