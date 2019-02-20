Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maura POOTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maura (McIlduff) POOTS

Notice Condolences

Maura (McIlduff) POOTS Notice
POOTS, Maura (nee McIlduff). Born April 29, 1944. Maura passed away on February 17, 2019. Surrounded by her family she passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by her husband Harry, children Mark and Kerry-Anne, son and daughter in-law Steve and Margaret. Grandchildren Joshua, Keegan, Saskia, India and Noah. Our lady queen of peace pray for her. Funeral 11am Friday 22nd, Iona College Chapel, Brisbane, Australia
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.