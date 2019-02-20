|
|
|
POOTS, Maura (nee McIlduff). Born April 29, 1944. Maura passed away on February 17, 2019. Surrounded by her family she passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by her husband Harry, children Mark and Kerry-Anne, son and daughter in-law Steve and Margaret. Grandchildren Joshua, Keegan, Saskia, India and Noah. Our lady queen of peace pray for her. Funeral 11am Friday 22nd, Iona College Chapel, Brisbane, Australia
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More