Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Maura ROBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maura Hiona (Molly) ROBSON

Notice Condolences

Maura Hiona (Molly) ROBSON Notice
ROBSON, Maura Hiona, (Molly). Of Waihau Bay. Peacefully with her daughter by her side on Friday 8th March 2019. Aged 80 Years. Wife to the late Leslie. Mother to Nancy (Whangai), Taina, Moana and Andrew. Nan to Jamie, Kyla and Jordan; Daniel, Jamie and Dylan. "A great sports and business woman. Coastguard, Kuia, friend and mother to many. You will be missed!" A Tangi for Molly will be held at the Maru o Hinemakaho Marae, Waihau Bay on Monday 11th of March at 11:00 AM followed by burial at Tawhitinui Urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.