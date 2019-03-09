|
ROBSON, Maura Hiona, (Molly). Of Waihau Bay. Peacefully with her daughter by her side on Friday 8th March 2019. Aged 80 Years. Wife to the late Leslie. Mother to Nancy (Whangai), Taina, Moana and Andrew. Nan to Jamie, Kyla and Jordan; Daniel, Jamie and Dylan. "A great sports and business woman. Coastguard, Kuia, friend and mother to many. You will be missed!" A Tangi for Molly will be held at the Maru o Hinemakaho Marae, Waihau Bay on Monday 11th of March at 11:00 AM followed by burial at Tawhitinui Urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
