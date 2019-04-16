|
NOOROA, Mau (Mozzy). Born July 05, 1965. Passed away on April 13, 2019. Loved respected brother, cousin, friend to all the concrete family Harry Vic Wayne Zane Shane silver bullet Ian Howe etc too many to name but you know who you are. Anita Greg Shyla Roxanne Dylan Reece Gus Dallas little Harry and all their families. Funeral at Waikumete Cemetery Thursday 3.30. Mau has left a huge hole in so many lives. Heart of a giant. Hurrah fly high.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
