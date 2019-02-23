|
|
|
STEINER, Matthew. 24 February 1995 Matthew you were 24, you died on the 24th and this year is the 24th anniversary. The number 24 seems to pop up regularly. All the families are awaiting the birth of your grand-daughter in April. You would have so loved to have been here for that. All our love always , Lynda and Pat (mum and Dad ), your siblings and their partners, nieces and nephews and their partners too. Our extended family is growing fast . We will be at Kawau, your favourite place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More