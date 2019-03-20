|
STEWART, Matthew John. Left for his next adventure on Monday 18 March 2019. He departed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a lifelong battle. Much loved son of Cliff and Tricia, Brother and Brother in law of Glenn and Jody, Chris and Karen, Jenni and Grant, Debby and Ant. Loving Uncle to Megan, Melissa, Danielle, Rachel, Annaliese, Adam, Lucia, Tori, Harry and two bumps. A celebration of Matthew's life will be held at The Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 22 March 2019 at 1:00 pm . May the force be with you. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Child Cancer Foundation c/- P O Box 152, Shortland St, Auckland 1140, or www.childcancer.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
