Mary Theresa (Avery) O'BRIEN

O'BRIEN, Mary Theresa (nee Avery). On 1 March 2019 at her home. Much loved wife of the late Maurice, mother of Timothy, Tara and Juliet and mother-in-law of Sabrina and Pascal. Loved grandmother of Lucian and Norris. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 10:00am; followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. Rosary will be held in the Church on Monday March 4, 2019 at 7:00pm. Requiescat in Pace. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ Tel. 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
