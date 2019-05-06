|
|
|
KENNY, Sister Mary s.m.s.m (Gladys Una Meredith). On 4th May, 2019 peacefully in her 96 year. Dearly loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary Community. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Saint Mary MacKillop Centre Chapel, 30 Holgate Road, Kohimarama Auckland 10.30am Wednesday 8th May 2019 prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery Onehunga. Vigil at Saint Mary MacKillop Chapel, 7.00pm Tuesday 7 May 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More