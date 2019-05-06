Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-638 9125
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary KENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary s.m.s.m (Gladys Una Meredith) KENNY

Notice Condolences

Sister Mary s.m.s.m (Gladys Una Meredith) KENNY Notice
KENNY, Sister Mary s.m.s.m (Gladys Una Meredith). On 4th May, 2019 peacefully in her 96 year. Dearly loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary Community. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Saint Mary MacKillop Centre Chapel, 30 Holgate Road, Kohimarama Auckland 10.30am Wednesday 8th May 2019 prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery Onehunga. Vigil at Saint Mary MacKillop Chapel, 7.00pm Tuesday 7 May 2019.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.