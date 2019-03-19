|
|
|
MUIRHEAD, Mary (nee Bailie) Passed away 16 March 2019, now at rest. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Marguerita, Simon and Jan, and Jennifer and Richard. Loving grandmother to Lachlan, Cameron, Harrison, Georgia, Mathison and Isabella. With special thanks to the staff of Bupa Beach Haven for the very special care given to our mother. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 10am on Wednesday 20 March. State Of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
