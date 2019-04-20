Home

MCGREAL, Mary. Peacefully at the age of 95 on Tuesday 16 April 2019 at Northbridge Residential Village, Northcote. Loved wife of Maurice (RIP); mother of Susan (RIP), John and Paul; Grandma of Kirstin and Daniel (US), Paul, Sian (Australia), Chloe and Ella; Great-grandma of Ketch, Alexandra, Kennedy, Lucy, Ava (US), Miles, Arlo, Owen and Zoe (Australia) and William. A service for Mary will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 26 April 2019 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
