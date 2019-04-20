|
|
|
MCGREAL, Mary. Peacefully at the age of 95 on Tuesday 16 April 2019 at Northbridge Residential Village, Northcote. Loved wife of Maurice (RIP); mother of Susan (RIP), John and Paul; Grandma of Kirstin and Daniel (US), Paul, Sian (Australia), Chloe and Ella; Great-grandma of Ketch, Alexandra, Kennedy, Lucy, Ava (US), Miles, Arlo, Owen and Zoe (Australia) and William. A service for Mary will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 26 April 2019 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More