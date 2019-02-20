Home

Mary Lois (formerly Tucker) BANDY

Mary Lois (formerly Tucker) BANDY Notice
BANDY, Mary Lois (formerly Tucker). Passed away after a short illness on Monday 18 February 2019. Loving wife of Geoff and Bob (both deceased). Much loved mother of Jane and Terry, Helen and Doug, Andrew and Sue, Martin and Kathy, Lesley, John and Pauline. Grandmother of eight and great grandmother of eight. " In our hearts forever" A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 20 Church St, Devonport on Friday 22 February at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore PO Box 331129 Takapuna would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
