VARNEY, Mary Jane. On 28 March 2019, peacefully at Bruce McLaren Village aged 80 years. Treasured wife of Frank. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in- law of Steve and Bridget, Colin and Rona. Cherished nana of Shaun, Ashley, Jessica, Courtney, Georgia and Brooke. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren for their love and care of Mary. "We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again." A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 2 April at 2pm followed by private burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
