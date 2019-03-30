|
CUMMING, Mary Isobel. Passed away very peacefully surrounded by family at Resthaven Home & Hospital, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 27th March 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved and wonderful wife of Ken for 64 years. Best mum of Lyndon, Alec, Kenny and Jossie. Wonderful mother- in-law of Dave, Judy, Kay and Nicky. Awesome Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great- Grandchildren. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Friday, the 5th of April 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Dementia Research Centre, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Cumming Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
