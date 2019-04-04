|
|
|
ISHERWOOD, Mary (nee McElroy). Peacefully at Elmwood Village on Saturday the 30th of March 2019; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael Isherwood. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Claire and David, Craig and Nicky. Devoted Grandmother of Renae, Teighan, Summer, Jorja, Sean Coloumbia, and Great Grandmother of Riley. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate the life of Mary, will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel. 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Thursday the 4th of April at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
