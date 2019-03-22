Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Isabella (Mollie) WEAL

Notice Condolences

Mary Isabella (Mollie) WEAL Notice
WEAL, Mary Isabella (Mollie). On March 19th 2019 in Auckland aged 99 years. Loved daughter of the late Henry and Isabella Weal of Te Awamutu. Sister of the late Amy Oliver, Frank Weal, Pat McVerry, Jean Slater and Jim Weal and a loved sister in law, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of their families. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 101 Castledine Cres in Glen Innes Auckland on Monday March 25th at 11:30am. Communications can be made c/- Morrison Funeral Directors.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.