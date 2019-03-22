|
WEAL, Mary Isabella (Mollie). On March 19th 2019 in Auckland aged 99 years. Loved daughter of the late Henry and Isabella Weal of Te Awamutu. Sister of the late Amy Oliver, Frank Weal, Pat McVerry, Jean Slater and Jim Weal and a loved sister in law, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of their families. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 101 Castledine Cres in Glen Innes Auckland on Monday March 25th at 11:30am. Communications can be made c/- Morrison Funeral Directors.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
