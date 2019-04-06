|
|
|
RANDELL, Mary Hazel (nee Watkins). 4th May 1922 - 4th April 2019 Passed peacefully away surrounded by her loving family. In her 97th year. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Milton and Sylvia, Gary and Trish, Val and Mike, Dianne and Ross, John and Christine, David and Julie. Loved and adored by her 16 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. "Forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace" A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Tuesday 9th April 2019, at 1.00pm. Private cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
