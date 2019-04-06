|
IRVINE, Mary Gwyneth (nee Morris). Born 26 October 1936. Loved wife of the late Thomas William Irvine. Sister of Anthony and John Morris. Aunt to Josephine, Jacob, Patrick and Rosamund. Great- aunt to Stella, Ima and Theodore. Peacefully passed away at Rotorua Hospital on 27 March 2019 at the age of 82 years. A Service for Mary will be held on Tuesday 9 April 2019 at St John's Presbyterian Church, beside Rydges Hotel on Fenton St, Rotorua at 11am All communications to the Irvine Family C/- PO Box 461, Rotorua.
