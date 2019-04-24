PASCOE, Mary Gwendoline. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 23rd April 2019 in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, beloved Mum of Steve, Carole and Nick, Gayle, Robyn and David. Adored Nana and Great-Nana to her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary's wishes were to be cremated soon after her passing, we will have a celebration of her life with the date and venue to be advised. Thank you to the dedicated and awesome nursing staff at Waikato and Te Kuiti hospitals and the pastoral care from the Hospital Chaplain Team at Waikato Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be welcome. All correspondence to S Pascoe 7 Turongo Street Otorohanga I am at peace, my soul's at rest There is no need for tears For with your love, I was so blessed For all those many years Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019