Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Foon Ling WONG

Notice Condolences

Mary Foon Ling WONG Notice
WONG, Mary Foon Ling. On April 16, 2019 peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Jeung Yook (John) Wong. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Patricia and Steve, Vincent and Angela, and Kevin and Edith. Loved Mah Mah and Por Por of Janine, Estelle and Jonno, Merissa and Mario, Renee; Joseph, Aaron, Ethan; Mikaela, and Lachlan. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, Kirkbride Road, Mangere on Saturday April 27th at 10am, followed by interment in the above cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.