|
|
|
WONG, Mary Foon Ling. On April 16, 2019 peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Jeung Yook (John) Wong. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Patricia and Steve, Vincent and Angela, and Kevin and Edith. Loved Mah Mah and Por Por of Janine, Estelle and Jonno, Merissa and Mario, Renee; Joseph, Aaron, Ethan; Mikaela, and Lachlan. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, Kirkbride Road, Mangere on Saturday April 27th at 10am, followed by interment in the above cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More