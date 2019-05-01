|
|
|
O'KEEFE, Mary Ellen (nee Wiseman). 21 June 1923 - 28 April 2019. Passed away after a short illness at HBH Senior Living. Much loved wife of the late Gordon Jack O'Keefe. Adored and admired mother of Janice and Matthew, Dianne and John. Treasured Nana of Sarah and Campbell, Amanda and Troy, Emma and Dougal, Adele and Dan. Very special great Nana to Brym, Paityn and George. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at HBH Senior Living for the love and compassion shown to Mum and her family. A service for Mary will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 3 May at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
