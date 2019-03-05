|
RIDGE, Mary Elizabeth (nee Walker). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga hospital on Monday 4 March 2019, aged 91 years. Cherished Mum of Joy, Susan, Marion, Gillian and their families. She was a treasured Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Incredibly loved and respected, she will be dearly missed by all. Mary's girls ask family and friends to join in celebrating her life at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga, on Thursday 7 March at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations please to St John (stjohn.org.nz). Communications to the Ridge family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
