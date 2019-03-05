Home

Mary Doreen WILLIAMS

Mary Doreen WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Mary Doreen. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of the late Joe and mother of the late Jennifer. Survived by her daughter Josie and sons John, Mark and Peter. Grandmother to Erica, Simon, Anna, Johanna, Justin, Johnathan and Simeon. Great Grandmother to Loren, Laura, Riley, Harrison, Jemma, Xanthie, Benjamin and Daniel. Great, Great Grandmother to Ava. A service will be held at Moerewa Christian Fellowship, Main Road Moerewa on Wednesday 6th of March at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
