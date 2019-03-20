|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Mary Bridget (nee Lynch). Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Wilson Carlile on 15 March 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jack); much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Janet, Margaret and Brian, Paul, Allen and Aurora, Ross and Angela; cherished Nana of Julian, Sean, Shanan, Nathan, Daniel, Samuel, Cearna, Joshua and all her great grandchildren. 'Cups of Love, slices of understanding was always served at Mary's table'. R.I.P Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, Saturday 23 March at 11.00 am followed by burial at the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence to the Campbell Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
