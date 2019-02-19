|
|
|
BALL, Mary (nee Alexander). Peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019; aged 95 years. Wife of the late Desmond Ball. Loved mother of Shirley, Kevin and Rosanna, the late Gary, and Allan and Karen. Much loved Nana to Karen, Robyn, Suzanne, Nicole, Theresa; Riccardo, Dana; Emma, Steven, Matthew and Brendon, and all of her great great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Mahurangi Presbyterian Church, Pulham Road, Warkworth on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation. The family wish to thank the staff of Bethany Hill Rest Home for their outstanding love and care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
