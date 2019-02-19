Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Alexander) BALL

Notice Condolences

Mary (Alexander) BALL Notice
BALL, Mary (nee Alexander). Peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019; aged 95 years. Wife of the late Desmond Ball. Loved mother of Shirley, Kevin and Rosanna, the late Gary, and Allan and Karen. Much loved Nana to Karen, Robyn, Suzanne, Nicole, Theresa; Riccardo, Dana; Emma, Steven, Matthew and Brendon, and all of her great great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Mahurangi Presbyterian Church, Pulham Road, Warkworth on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation. The family wish to thank the staff of Bethany Hill Rest Home for their outstanding love and care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.