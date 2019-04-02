Home

BROWN, Mary Aitken (nee Barton). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on March 30th 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loved mother and mother-in-law of Frazer and Anita, Greg and Yan, Leanne and Ewen, Joanne and Dean. Much loved Grandmother of Emma and Mark, Aron, Chris, Jess, Derryn, Chloe, Eden, Deano, Jack, James, Samuel and Aleisha. Loved great Grandmother of Lila-Kate. Mary will be sadly missed. A service will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, on Wednesday 3rd April at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance (www.stjohn.org.nz) are appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Pakuranga Park Village Rest Home and Middlemore Hospital.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
