Martin Surtees PUTTERILL

Martin Surtees PUTTERILL Notice
PUTTERILL, Martin Surtees. Members of Parnell Heritage Inc. are sad to hear of Martin's passing and send deepest sympathies to his family. A member of the society since 2011 and a valued member of its Executive team, Martin contributed greatly to its aims of preserving the heritage of Parnell. Martin, we will miss your delightful company and we will always remember your fine example of a truly caring contributor to all aspects of the community.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
