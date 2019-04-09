|
PUTTERILL, Martin Surtees. Born February 13, 1935, Cape Town, South Africa. Died peacefully April 06, 2019 at Auckland City Hospital, aged 84. Much loved brother of Ann and Vicki, father of Megan and Jo, father-in-law of Grant, special Grandad of Emma and Lucy and friend to many. Many thanks to all the Health Practitioners and Carers who cared for and supported him in the community in Mt Eden, Parnell and St Heliers and in Green Lane Hospital and Auckland City Hospital over the years. Most recently, these include Enliven in-home support, ADHB Community Services District Nursing, Mt Eden Gardens, Age Concern, ADHB Clinical Haematology, ADHB Heart Failure Clinic, Mt Eden Medical Centre, Pharmacy 455 Mt Eden and the Merino Ward at Auckland Hospital. A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John (https://www.stjohn.org.nz/Support-us/donate/heartofgoldannualappeal2019/) in memory of Martin would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
