KOFOED, Martin Ernest (Ernie). on Saturday 2nd February 2019 passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved son of Vina and Martin and younger brother of George (all deceased), long term partner of Reg Flintoff (deceased). A very special uncle to Judy and Graeme Bell. A dear and loyal friend of Kelly, Wendy and Jim and all his numerous friends and acquaintances, including those from the Southern District Hockey Club, Papatoetoe Age Concern and Papatoetoe Combined Probus Club. Heartfelt thanks for the superb care given by staff at Middlemore Hospital and the carers at St Christophers Hospital and Rest Home. At Ernie's request, a private farewell has been held. Messages to Judy; [email protected] Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage, 34 Kolmar Road.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
