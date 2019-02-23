Home

POWERED BY

Services
Papatoetoe Cottage Funerals
34 Kolmar Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-279 9098
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin KOFOED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Ernest (Ernie) KOFOED

Notice Condolences

Martin Ernest (Ernie) KOFOED Notice
KOFOED, Martin Ernest (Ernie). on Saturday 2nd February 2019 passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved son of Vina and Martin and younger brother of George (all deceased), long term partner of Reg Flintoff (deceased). A very special uncle to Judy and Graeme Bell. A dear and loyal friend of Kelly, Wendy and Jim and all his numerous friends and acquaintances, including those from the Southern District Hockey Club, Papatoetoe Age Concern and Papatoetoe Combined Probus Club. Heartfelt thanks for the superb care given by staff at Middlemore Hospital and the carers at St Christophers Hospital and Rest Home. At Ernie's request, a private farewell has been held. Messages to Judy; [email protected] Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage, 34 Kolmar Road.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.