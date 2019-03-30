Home

BLUMHARDT, Martin. sailed away on 27 March 2019, aged 89. Beloved husband to Sandra for 58 years, father to David, Brian, Carolyn and Robyn, Grandad to Chantel and Wiremu. Uncle and great-uncle to many. In appreciation of his longevity and his love for the outdoors, the family would appreciate it if you could wear colourful attire to the celebration and fond farewell. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 5 April at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
