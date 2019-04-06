Home

Martin Alfred (Marty) LOWNSBOROUGH

Martin Alfred (Marty) LOWNSBOROUGH Notice
LOWNSBOROUGH, Martin Alfred (Marty). Suddenly at his home in Taupo on 3rd April 2019 aged 59 years. Loved brother of Pauline Parker. Long term companion of Joanne and the Phippen family. A service for Marty will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 11.00am followed by a celebration of his life at Owen Delany Park, 1 Delany Drive, Taupo at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to RSPCA Taupo, 1 Centennial Drive, Tauhara, Taupo 3378 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
