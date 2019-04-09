|
BLOOD, Marlene Joy (nee Dietschin). On April 7th 2019 peacefully at Kamo Home and Village, Whangarei; aged 83. Dearly loved wife of Jim, much loved mother and mother in law of Caroline and Peter. A service for Marlene will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 10:30 am Thursday April 11th 2019 In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Blood Family' c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
