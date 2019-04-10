Home

Marlene Faye (formerly Hallford) (Joblin) DAVIES

DAVIES, Marlene Faye (nee Joblin) (formerly Hallford). Beloved mother of Emma, Rebecca, Melissa and mother in law of Dave, Gillan and Hayden. Granny to Katana, Alaura, Calin and Ryder. Dear friend of Murray. Passed away on 6th April 2019 in her home surrounded by family. A celebration of her life will be held at Paeroa RSA on Saturday 13th April at 2pm, please dress brightly to reflect how vivacious Marlene was. Marlene was a phenomenal nurse, spending 41 years of her life caring for others. In lieu of flowers Marlene has requested donations to St John's.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
