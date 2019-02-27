Home

Mark Stewart BOWEN

Mark Stewart BOWEN Notice
BOWEN, Mark Stewart. On February 25, 2019, passed away unexpectedly, aged 39 years. Dearly loved husband of Kara, loved and loving father of Trent, and Nate. Loved son of Nigel (deceased) and Penny. Loved brother and brother in- law of James and Liz. Loved uncle of Charlotte, Everett, Brook, Megan, Justin, and Lauren. Messages may be addressed to the Bowen family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a Givealittle page givealittle.co.nz/org/ oldghostroad A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, Christchurch,on Monday, March 4, at 10.00am. "Not lost, gone ahead"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
