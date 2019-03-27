|
|
|
COOK, Mark George (Cookie). Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 22 March 2019, aged 44 years. Dearly loved and will be sorely missed by partner Fiona, daughter Chante, mother Sylvia, brother Gary, sister Megan and aunts, uncles and cousins. His life will be celebrated at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday 1 April 2019 at 1.30pm. After which he will return to South Africa. All communications to Fiona or Mark's family c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More