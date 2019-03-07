|
TATE, Mark David. Suddenly, on 4 March 2019. Loved husband and soulmate of Trish. Cherished brother and brother in law of Gaylene, Lyell and their family. Loved dad of Tonia and Julia. Stepdad of Penny, Angela and Matthew and friend to all their partners. Treasured Tatie Pop of Brody, Drew, Demi, Fynn, Holly, Ruby, Liam, Kegan, Pagan, Leah, Pearl. Great Tatie Pop to Aurora. A celebration of Marks life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 8 March 2019at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association,and can be made online at bit.ly/ tatemd0403, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Tate family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
