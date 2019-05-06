|
WEBBER, Mark Bradford (Wal). On 2nd May 2019 (suddenly). Aged 54 years. Loved eldest son of the late Ross and the late Glenda. Loved brother and brother in law of Nadeen and Peter, Kyle and Nicole. Adored uncle of Courtney, Robert, Cody, Stacey, Quinn, Olivia, Brooke and Violet. A service for Mark will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Tuesday, the 7th of May 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Webber Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
