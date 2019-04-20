Home

Marjory Joyce JOHNSTON

JOHNSTON, Marjory Joyce. Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital on Wednesday 17th April 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey for 56 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Liz, and David; Grandma of James and Cameron. A memorial service for Marjory will be held at the Founders Lounge Chapel 117 Rickit Street Taupo, on Tuesday 23rd April at 1.00pm. Messages to the Johnston Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
