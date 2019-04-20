|
|
|
JOHNSTON, Marjory Joyce. Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital on Wednesday 17th April 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey for 56 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Liz, and David; Grandma of James and Cameron. A memorial service for Marjory will be held at the Founders Lounge Chapel 117 Rickit Street Taupo, on Tuesday 23rd April at 1.00pm. Messages to the Johnston Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More