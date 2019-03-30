Home

Marjorie SNAPE

Marjorie SNAPE Notice
SNAPE, Marjorie. Born September 13, 1928. Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Loved wife of the late Antony Snape. Mother of Sue, Peter, Tim and Paul. Nana to twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Bert Sutcliffe resthome for their loving care in her last years. A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Hillcrest, 2nd April 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
