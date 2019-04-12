Home

GOODWIN, Marjorie (nee Phillips). Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at Tasman Care Home, Auckland in her 95th year. Beloved Wife of the late Wilfred Clarence (Bib). Dearly loved Mother of Beverly, Ian beloved Mother-in-law of the late Sharon, and Grant. Adored Nana of Kyran, Sian and Gemma, Michael and Chris, Carla, Justin and Aimee. Great Grandma to 22 great grandchildren. Will be forever in our hearts. Heartfelt thanks to the hospital staff of Tasman Care for their loving care of Marjorie, over the last few years. A funeral service will be held at Davis Funerals Henderson Chapel, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday 15th April at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
