MARSH, Marjanne. After a short battle with cancer, passed away on 20 March 2019 at Totara Hospice. Loving partner of Bob, Moeder of Vanya and Saskia, and Oma of Enzo and Isla, sister to Paul, Rene and Johnny. 'Forever in our hearts.' In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice, PO Box 75560, Manurewa, 2243 or Cancer Society Auckland, PO Box 1724, Shortland Street, 1140. A celebration of Marjanne's life will be held at the Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Rd, Pakuranga on Tuesday 26 March 2019 at 10.30 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
