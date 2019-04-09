|
MIDDLETON, Marion (nee Gilbert). Marion passed away peacefully on Sunday 7 April 2019 at Eden Village, aged 90. Wife of the late Jack Middleton, mother of Garth and Neil; mother-in-law of Carolyn and Louise; and grandmother of Lauren, Sam and Cameron; Briar, Emma and Grace. We miss you dearly. Our heartfelt thanks to Eden Village staff for their fantastic care of Marion over the years. A private cremation will be held. A memorial service is planned for Saturday 27 April at 2pm. State of Grace East 09-527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
