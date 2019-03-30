Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Marion Elizabeth WOOD Notice
WOOD, Marion Elizabeth. Peacefully passed away on Thursday, 28th March 2019, at Cromwell House, aged 81years, after a long-term illness of Alzheimer's. She is survived by her daughter Pauline and son Antony, and grandchildren Michael, Ryan and Kayla. A funeral service for Marion will be held at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga, on Wednesday, 3rd April, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland, PO Box 5132 Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141, would be much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
