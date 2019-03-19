Home

LEEF, Marino William (Reno). 2 August 1972 -16 March 2019. Son of Harold (deceased) and Gemma Leef. Reno adored husband of Nicole, solid dad to Charlotte, Nenah, Reno, Odin and Willow (deceased). Coolest Papa to Kyro and many mokopuna. Brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cuzzie, mate, and bro to many. Hard out - born to ride forever! Moe mai i to po roa, haere, haere, haere atu ra. All communications to Kiri Sloane-Hobson 021-420-257 or Ani Leef at Matihetihe Marae 09-409-5377.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
