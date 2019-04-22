Home

Marie Valmai CLARK

Notice Condolences

Marie Valmai CLARK Notice
CLARK, Marie Valmai. On Saturday 20 April 2019, at Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of the late John Steele Clark, formerly of Thames and Coroglen. Loved mother of Susan, Anne-Marie and John, Chris and Athena and the late Caryl, Jono and Ria, and the late Patrick, and their families. Loved by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at St George's Church, 602 Mackay Street Thames, on Friday 26 April at 1.30pm. All communications to 'The Clark Family' c/o 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
