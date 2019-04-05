|
THOMAS, Marie (nee Sare). Passed away peacefully on 1 April 2019, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Malcolm Thomas and much loved mother and mother in law of David and Maria, Gillian, Warren and Tomo, Graeme and Lisa. Much loved grandmother of Daniel and Jess, Coralie and Jacob, Annalise, Hadley and Liza. Loved great grandmother of Freya, Lily, Jamie, Shyanne, Larel, Jaycee, Mila and Amara. A service will be held at St Lukes Church, Remuera Rd at 2pm, Monday 8 April. Special thanks to the staff at Grace Joel Retirement Village and Auckland City Hospital. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
