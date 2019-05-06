|
McGRATH, Marie Therese. Died suddenly on Thursday 2nd May 2019 aged 87. Date of birth 1st December 1931. Dearly beloved sister, lifelong companion and special friend of Beatrice. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Francis and Annie McGrath and sister of Desmond (deceased), Kevin, and Pauline (deceased). Auntie of Keven and Sharryn, Patrick and Robyn, Cushla and Jaf, and great Auntie to all their children. Special adored friend of William Robert Boyd and Paul Kohlasse. Heartfelt appreciation to wonderful carers Dilu, Bess, Ofa and Charlyn. A service for Marie will be held at 11.30am on Thursday 9 May at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
