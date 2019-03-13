|
BODZASSY, Marie Therese. Therese passed away in her sleep on 5 March 2019, in her 91st year after a year long struggle. Peaceful at last. Dearly loved Duchess and wife of the late Gyuszi (Julius), much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Margita and Paul, Teresa and Donna, cherished Oma of Angela and Mark, Robert and Tracy, Nicholas and Nicole and Alexander and Suzannah, special Great Oma of Ayla, Madelyn, Caleb, Cleopatra, Josephine, Matthew and Lucy. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the Carers at Grace Joel Retirement Village. Honouring Mum's wishes a private family service and cremation have been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
