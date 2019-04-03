Home

Marie Louise (Blunden) McGHEE Notice
McGHEE, Marie Louise (nee Blunden). On Thursday 28 March, 2019, at her daughter's home in Arrowtown, aged 88 years, formally of Birkenhead, Northshore, Auckland. Very much loved mother and mother-in- law to Catherine and Mike Robb and grandmother to Ashley and Scott. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held in H Morris Funeral Services Romaligh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Auckland, on Sunday April 7 at 11.30 am. Messages to 833 Malaghan's Road, RD1 Queenstown, 9371 or email healingfromwithin. [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
