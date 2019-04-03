|
McGHEE, Marie Louise (nee Blunden). On Thursday 28 March, 2019, at her daughter's home in Arrowtown, aged 88 years, formally of Birkenhead, Northshore, Auckland. Very much loved mother and mother-in- law to Catherine and Mike Robb and grandmother to Ashley and Scott. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held in H Morris Funeral Services Romaligh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Auckland, on Sunday April 7 at 11.30 am. Messages to 833 Malaghan's Road, RD1 Queenstown, 9371 or email healingfromwithin. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
