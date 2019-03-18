|
PARNELL, Marie Jo. Peacefully on 16 March 2019 in Whangarei; aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann (Kerikeri), John and Raewyn (Melbourne), and Kevin and Larysa (Estonia). Treasured grandma of Bevan and Mel, Greetje and Matt, Oliver and Neli, Karensa and Chris; Michael and Nicole, Melinda and Ciaran; and Matti. Loved great grandma of Willow, Poppy, Wyatt, Mason, Holly, and Alex; Sienna, Flynn, Zack, Amelia, and Marlow. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1:30pm, on Thursday, 21 March 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations (in memory of Marie) posted direct to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144, would be appreciated. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Marie. Messages to the 'Parnell Family', c/ PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
